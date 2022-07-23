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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 33e
Chapter 2, Problem 33e

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


e. limxπ2cotx=0{\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{x\(\to\]\frac{\pi}{2}\)}}\(\cot\) x=0 . (Hint: Graph y=cot x)

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1
insert step 1: Recall the definition of the cotangent function, which is \( \cot x = \frac{\cos x}{\sin x} \).
insert step 2: Consider the behavior of \( \sin x \) and \( \cos x \) as \( x \to \frac{\pi}{2} \). Note that \( \sin \left( \frac{\pi}{2} \right) = 1 \) and \( \cos \left( \frac{\pi}{2} \right) = 0 \).
insert step 3: Substitute these values into the cotangent function: \( \cot x = \frac{\cos x}{\sin x} \to \frac{0}{1} = 0 \).
insert step 4: However, consider the limit \( \lim_{x \to \frac{\pi}{2}} \cot x \). As \( x \) approaches \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) from the left, \( \cos x \) approaches 0, but \( \sin x \) is positive and close to 1, making \( \cot x \) approach 0.
insert step 5: As \( x \) approaches \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) from the right, \( \cos x \) is still approaching 0, but \( \sin x \) is negative and close to -1, making \( \cot x \) approach 0. Thus, the limit does not exist as it approaches different values from the left and right.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function

The limit of a function describes the behavior of that function as the input approaches a certain value. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the cotangent function as x approaches π/2. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the continuity and behavior of functions at specific points, especially where they may not be defined.
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Cotangent Function

The cotangent function, denoted as cot(x), is the reciprocal of the tangent function, defined as cot(x) = cos(x)/sin(x). It is important to note that cot(x) is undefined at points where sin(x) = 0, such as x = nπ, where n is an integer. This characteristic affects the limit as x approaches π/2, where the function exhibits vertical asymptotic behavior.
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Graphical Analysis

Graphical analysis involves examining the graph of a function to understand its behavior visually. For the cotangent function, plotting y = cot(x) reveals that as x approaches π/2, the function tends toward negative infinity, not zero. This visual representation helps clarify the limit's value and provides insight into the function's discontinuities and asymptotes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim x→1 x^2 − 1 / x − 1

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


a. The value of limx3x29x3{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)3}}\(\frac{x^2-9}{x-3}\) does not exist.

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Textbook Question

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim x→4 x^2 − 16 / 4 − x

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Textbook Question

Determine the following limits. 


lim x→−∞ (x+ √x^2−5x)

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Textbook Question

Postage rates Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).


a. Graph the function p=f(w) that gives the postage p for sending a letter that weighs w ounces, for 0<w≤3.5.

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


d. limx0x{\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\)0}}\(\sqrt{x}\) . (Hint: Graph y=√x)

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