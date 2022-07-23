Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1 x^2 − 1 / x − 1
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1 x^2 − 1 / x − 1
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The value of does not exist.
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 x^2 − 16 / 4 − x
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (x+ √x^2−5x)
Postage rates Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is \$0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus \$0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).
a. Graph the function p=f(w) that gives the postage p for sending a letter that weighs w ounces, for 0<w≤3.5.
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. . (Hint: Graph y=√x)