Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 x^3 − 7x^2 + 12x / 4 − x
379
views
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1 x^3 − 7x^2 + 12x / 4 − x
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ sin x / e^x
Evaluate each limit.
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→2 (3 / 2x^5−4x^2−50)^4
Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.
lim x→1^+ 1 /1 − x=−∞
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right?
f(x)=(2x−3)^2/3