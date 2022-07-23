Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
lim θ→∞ cos θ / θ2
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Determine the following limits.
lim θ→∞ cos θ / θ2
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Find all vertical asymptotes of the following functions. For each value of , determine , , and .
Determine the following limits.
lim x→3 1/ x − 3(1 /√x + 1 − 1/2)
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ x^4+7 / x^5+x^2−x