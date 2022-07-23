Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.5.17
Chapter 2, Problem 2.5.17

Determine the following limits. 
lim θ→∞ cos θ / θ2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of limit: This is a limit as \( \theta \to \infty \).
Recognize that \( \cos \theta \) is bounded: \( -1 \leq \cos \theta \leq 1 \).
Note that \( \theta^2 \) grows without bound as \( \theta \to \infty \).
Apply the Squeeze Theorem: Since \( -1/\theta^2 \leq \cos \theta / \theta^2 \leq 1/\theta^2 \) and both \( -1/\theta^2 \) and \( 1/\theta^2 \) approach 0 as \( \theta \to \infty \), the limit of \( \cos \theta / \theta^2 \) is 0.
Conclude that \( \lim_{\theta \to \infty} \frac{\cos \theta}{\theta^2} = 0 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental concepts in calculus that describe the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the function cos(θ) / θ² as θ approaches infinity. Understanding limits helps in analyzing the behavior of functions at points where they may not be explicitly defined.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as cosine, are periodic functions that relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. The function cos(θ) oscillates between -1 and 1 for all values of θ. This periodic nature is crucial when evaluating limits involving trigonometric functions, especially as the input approaches infinity.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Dominance of Growth Rates

In calculus, when evaluating limits involving rational functions, it is important to consider the growth rates of the numerator and denominator. In the limit lim θ→∞ cos(θ) / θ², the denominator θ² grows much faster than the bounded numerator cos(θ). This concept helps determine that the limit approaches zero as θ approaches infinity.
Recommended video:
04:16
Intro To Related Rates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose f(x) lies in the interval (2, 6). What is the smallest value of ε such that |f (x)−4|<ε?

381
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate f(3) if lim x→3^− f(x)=5,lim x→3^+ f(x)=6, and f is right-continuous at x=3.

347
views
Textbook Question

Determine limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\]\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) and limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\)-\(\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of ff (if any).


f(x)=4x20x+1f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{4x}{20x+1}\)

416
views
Textbook Question

Determine limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\]\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) and limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\)-\(\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of ff (if any).


f(x)=3x37x4+5x2f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{3x^3-7}{x^4+5x^2}\)

338
views
Textbook Question

Find all vertical asymptotes x=ax=a of the following functions. For each value of aa, determine limxa+f(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\) a^{+}}}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)), limxaf(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\) a^{-}}}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)), and limxaf(x){\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{x\(\to\) a}}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)).

f(x)=cos(x)x2+2xf\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{\cos\left(x\right)}{x^2+2x}\)

348
views
Textbook Question

Determine the following limits. 


lim x→∞ x^4+7 / x^5+x^2−x

332
views