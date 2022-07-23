Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.27
Chapter 2, Problem 2.27

Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.


lim p→2 3p / √4p + 1 − 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the limit expression: \( \lim_{{p \to 2}} \frac{3p}{\sqrt{4p + 1} - 1} \).
Notice that direct substitution of \( p = 2 \) results in an indeterminate form \( \frac{0}{0} \).
To resolve the indeterminate form, multiply the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the denominator: \( \sqrt{4p + 1} + 1 \).
This will transform the expression into: \( \lim_{{p \to 2}} \frac{3p(\sqrt{4p + 1} + 1)}{(\sqrt{4p + 1} - 1)(\sqrt{4p + 1} + 1)} \).
Simplify the denominator using the difference of squares: \( (\sqrt{4p + 1})^2 - 1^2 = 4p + 1 - 1 = 4p \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near specific points, which is crucial for evaluating continuity and differentiability. In this question, we are tasked with finding the limit of a function as p approaches 2.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Rational Functions

Rational functions are expressions formed by the ratio of two polynomials. They can exhibit various behaviors, such as approaching infinity or having holes, depending on the values of the variables involved. In the limit expression given, the function involves a rational expression, which requires careful analysis to determine its limit as p approaches 2.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions

Indeterminate Forms

Indeterminate forms occur in calculus when evaluating limits leads to expressions like 0/0 or ∞/∞, which do not provide clear information about the limit's value. In such cases, techniques like L'Hôpital's Rule or algebraic manipulation are often employed to resolve these forms. The limit in the question may present an indeterminate form, necessitating further analysis to find its value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:56
Slope-Intercept Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose f(x) lies in the interval (2, 6). What is the smallest value of ε such that |f (x)−4|<ε?

381
views
Textbook Question

Determine limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\]\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) and limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\)-\(\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of ff (if any).


f(x)=4x20x+1f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{4x}{20x+1}\)

416
views
Textbook Question

Determine limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\]\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) and limxf(x)\(\lim\)_{x\(\rightarrow\)-\(\infty\)}f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of ff (if any).


f(x)=3x37x4+5x2f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{3x^3-7}{x^4+5x^2}\)

338
views
Textbook Question

Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. 

p(x)=4x^5−3x^2+1

350
views
Textbook Question

Suppose |f(x) − 5|<0.1 whenever 0<x<5. Find all values of δ>0 such that |f(x) − 5|<0.1 whenever 0<|x−2|<δ.

361
views
Textbook Question

Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous. At which finite endpoints of the intervals of continuity is f continuous from the left or continuous from the right? 


f(z)=(z−1)^3/4

257
views