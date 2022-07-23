Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→∞(2x+1x / x)^3
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→∞(2x+1x / x)^3
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim t→∞ et,lim t→−∞ e^t,and lim t→∞ e^−t
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a culture of tumor cells is given by .
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Use analytical methods and/or a graphing utility to identify the vertical asymptotes (if any) of the following functions.
h(x)=e^x(x+1)^3
Find polynomials p and q such that f=p/q is undefined at 1 and 2, but f has a vertical asymptote only at 2. Sketch a graph of your function.