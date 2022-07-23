If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim lim t → ∞ f ( t ) {\(\displaystyle\[\lim\)_{t\(\rightarrow\]\infty\)}{f(t)}} t → ∞ lim f ( t ) means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.



