Let g ( x ) = { x 2 + x if x < 1 a if x = 1 3 x + 5 if x > 1 g\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\begin{cases}\)x^2+x & \(\text{if }\)x<1\\ a & \(\text{if }\)x=1\\ 3x+5 & \(\text{if }\)x>1\(\end{cases}\) g ( x ) = ⎩ ⎨ ⎧ x 2 + x a 3 x + 5 if x < 1 if x = 1 if x > 1

b. Determine the value of a a for which g g is continuous from the right at 1 1 .