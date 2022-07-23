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Ch. 2 - Limits
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 2 - LimitsProblem 2.6.87b
Chapter 2, Problem 2.6.87b

Let g(x)={x2+xif x<1aif x=13x+5if x>1g\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\begin{cases}\)x^2+x & \(\text{if }\)x<1\\ a & \(\text{if }\)x=1\\ 3x+5 & \(\text{if }\)x>1\(\end{cases}\)
b. Determine the value of aa for which gg is continuous from the right at 11

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1
To determine the value of 'a' for which the function g(x) is continuous from the right at x = 1, we need to ensure that the right-hand limit of g(x) as x approaches 1 is equal to g(1).
The right-hand limit of g(x) as x approaches 1 is found by considering the expression for g(x) when x > 1, which is 3x + 5.
Calculate the right-hand limit: \( \lim_{{x \to 1^+}} g(x) = \lim_{{x \to 1^+}} (3x + 5) \).
Evaluate this limit by substituting x = 1 into the expression 3x + 5, which gives 3(1) + 5.
For g(x) to be continuous from the right at x = 1, set the right-hand limit equal to g(1), which is 'a'. Therefore, solve the equation 3(1) + 5 = a to find the value of 'a'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise Functions

A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value. In this case, the function g(x) has three distinct cases depending on whether x is less than, equal to, or greater than 1. Understanding how to evaluate piecewise functions is crucial for determining their properties, such as continuity.
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Piecewise Functions

Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point from both sides equals the function's value at that point. For g(x) to be continuous at x=1, the limit as x approaches 1 from the left must equal the limit as x approaches 1 from the right, and both must equal g(1). This concept is essential for solving the problem.
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Intro to Continuity

Limits

Limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a certain value. In this context, we need to find the left-hand limit (as x approaches 1 from values less than 1) and the right-hand limit (as x approaches 1 from values greater than 1) of g(x). Evaluating these limits will help determine the appropriate value of a that ensures continuity at x=1.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question

Complete the following steps for the given functions. 


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f(x)=x23x+6f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{x^2-3}{x+6}\)

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Assume you invest \(250 at the end of each year for 10 years at an annual interest rate of rr. The amount of money in your account after 10 years is given by A(r)=250((1+r)101)rA\left(r\right)=\frac{250\left(\left(1+r\right)^{10}-1\right)}{r}. Assume your goal is to have \)3500 in your account after 10 years.


b. Use a calculator to estimate the interest rate required to reach your financial goal.

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Textbook Question

The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>

lim x→1^+ f(x)

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Textbook Question

Complete the following steps for the given functions. 


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Textbook Question

Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.


b. A function is continuous from the right at a if _____ .

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