Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (x^4−1)/(x^2−1)
Find the vertical asymptotes. For each vertical asymptote x=a, analyze lim x→a- f(x) and lim x→a+ f(x).
f(x) = (x^4−1)/(x^2−1)
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
b. Find the vertical asymptotes of (if any).
Assume you invest \(250 at the end of each year for 10 years at an annual interest rate of . The amount of money in your account after 10 years is given by . Assume your goal is to have \)3500 in your account after 10 years.
b. Use a calculator to estimate the interest rate required to reach your financial goal.
The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→1^+ f(x)
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
b. Find the vertical asymptotes of f (if any).
Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.
b. A function is continuous from the right at a if _____ .