The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted , is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as .
b. Evaluate . Use symmetry and part (a) to sketch a plausible graph for .
The hyperbolic cosine function, denoted , is used to model the shape of a hanging cable (a telephone wire, for example). It is defined as .
b. Evaluate . Use symmetry and part (a) to sketch a plausible graph for .
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
b. Find the vertical asymptotes of (if any).
Assume you invest \(250 at the end of each year for 10 years at an annual interest rate of . The amount of money in your account after 10 years is given by . Assume your goal is to have \)3500 in your account after 10 years.
b. Use a calculator to estimate the interest rate required to reach your financial goal.
Let
b. Determine the value of for which is continuous from the right at .
Complete the following sentences in terms of a limit.
b. A function is continuous from the right at a if _____ .
Use analytic methods to find the value of lim x→π/4 cos 2x / cos x − sin x.