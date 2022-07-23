Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25
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Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25
Consider the position function s(t)=−16t^2+100t. Complete the following table with the appropriate average velocities. Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at t=3. <IMAGE>
a. Analyze and for each function.
Determine whether the following functions are continuous at a. Use the continuity checklist to justify your answer.
f(x)=2x^2+3x+1 / x^2+5x; a=−5
Determine the following limits.
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim t→∞ (−12t^−5)