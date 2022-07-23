Textbook Question
Use the continuity of the absolute value function (Exercise 78) to determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
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Use the continuity of the absolute value function (Exercise 78) to determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Let
a. Determine the value of a for which is continuous from the left at .
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→7 f(x)=9, where f(x)={3x−12 if x≤7
x+2 if x>7
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ (x4 − 1) / (x5 + 2)
Determine the following limits.