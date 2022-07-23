Textbook Question
Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
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Determine and for the following functions. Then give the horizontal asymptotes of (if any).
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→0 x^2=0 (Hint: Use the identity √x2=|x|.)
Let
a. Determine the value of a for which is continuous from the left at .
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→7 f(x)=9, where f(x)={3x−12 if x≤7
x+2 if x>7
Determine the following limits.
Let f(x) =x^2−2x+3.
a. For ε=0.25, find the largest value of δ>0 satisfying the statement
|f(x)−2|<ε whenever 0<|x−1|<δ.