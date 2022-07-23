Use the continuity of the absolute value function (Exercise 78) to determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
Use the continuity of the absolute value function (Exercise 78) to determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→∞(2x+1x / x)^3
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→0 x^2=0 (Hint: Use the identity √x2=|x|.)
If a function f represents a system that varies in time, the existence of lim means that the system reaches a steady state (or equilibrium). For the following systems, determine whether a steady state exists and give the steady-state value.
The population of a culture of tumor cells is given by .
Determine the following limits.
lim x→∞ (x4 − 1) / (x5 + 2)
Determine the following limits.