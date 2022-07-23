Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
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Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Determine the interval(s) on which the following functions are continuous.
f(x)=x^5+6x+17 / x^2−9
Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.
lim x→1^- 1 / 1 − x=∞
What is the domain of f(x)=e^x/x and where is f continuous?
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→∞ (3+10/x^2)
Use the graph of f(x) = x / (x2 − 2x − 3)2 to determine lim x→−1 f(x) and lim x→3 f(x).