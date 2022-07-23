Owlet talons Let L (t) equal the average length (in mm) of the middle talon on an Indian spotted owlet that is t weeks old, as shown in the figure.<IMAGE>
a. Estimate L' (1.5) and state the physical meaning of this quantity.
Owlet talons Let L (t) equal the average length (in mm) of the middle talon on an Indian spotted owlet that is t weeks old, as shown in the figure.<IMAGE>
a. Estimate L' (1.5) and state the physical meaning of this quantity.
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = √2x+1; a= 4
Tracking a dive A biologist standing at the bottom of an 80-foot vertical cliff watches a peregrine falcon dive from the top of the cliff at a 45° angle from the horizontal (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Express the angle of elevation θ from the biologist to the falcon as a function of the height h of the bird above the ground. (Hint: The vertical distance between the top of the cliff and the falcon is 80−h.)
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(t) = 3t⁴; a= -2, 2
Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
a. Find the values of x in (-2,2) at which f is not continuous.