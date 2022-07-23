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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.8.19a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.8.19a

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)

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Start by differentiating both sides of the equation with respect to x. The equation is cos(y) = x.
Differentiate the left side: The derivative of cos(y) with respect to x is -sin(y) * (dy/dx) because of the chain rule.
Differentiate the right side: The derivative of x with respect to x is 1.
Set the derivatives equal to each other: -sin(y) * (dy/dx) = 1.
Solve for dy/dx by isolating it: dy/dx = -1/sin(y).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation

Implicit differentiation is a technique used to differentiate equations where the dependent and independent variables are not explicitly separated. Instead of solving for y in terms of x, we differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to x, treating y as a function of x. This method is particularly useful for equations that are difficult or impossible to rearrange.
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Finding The Implicit Derivative

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus that allows us to differentiate composite functions. When using implicit differentiation, the chain rule is applied to account for the derivative of y with respect to x, denoted as dy/dx. This means that when differentiating a function of y, we multiply by dy/dx to reflect the dependence of y on x.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, are essential in calculus for modeling periodic phenomena and solving various problems. In the context of the given equation, cos(y) = x, understanding the properties and derivatives of these functions is crucial for finding dy/dx. The derivative of cos(y) involves the chain rule and is equal to -sin(y) * dy/dx.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Owlet talons Let L (t) equal the average length (in mm) of the middle talon on an Indian spotted owlet that is t weeks old, as shown in the figure.<IMAGE>

a. Estimate L' (1.5) and state the physical meaning of this quantity.

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Textbook Question

21–30. Derivatives

a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.

f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5

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Textbook Question

Derivatives and tangent lines

a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).

f(x) = √2x+1; a= 4

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Textbook Question

Tracking a dive A biologist standing at the bottom of an 80-foot vertical cliff watches a peregrine falcon dive from the top of the cliff at a 45° angle from the horizontal (see figure). <IMAGE>


a. Express the angle of elevation θ from the biologist to the falcon as a function of the height h of the bird above the ground. (Hint: The vertical distance between the top of the cliff and the falcon is 80−h.)

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Textbook Question

21–30. Derivatives

a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.

f(t) = 3t⁴; a= -2, 2

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Textbook Question

Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>

a. Find the values of x in (-2,2) at which f is not continuous.

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