Textbook Question
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
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13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
f(w) = w³ -w / w
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = √2x+1; a= 4
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
a. Find an equation relating dV/dt to dr/dt.