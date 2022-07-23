13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
cos y = x; (0, π/2)
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = √2x+1; a= 4
Tracking a dive A biologist standing at the bottom of an 80-foot vertical cliff watches a peregrine falcon dive from the top of the cliff at a 45° angle from the horizontal (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Express the angle of elevation θ from the biologist to the falcon as a function of the height h of the bird above the ground. (Hint: The vertical distance between the top of the cliff and the falcon is 80−h.)
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(t) = 3t⁴; a= -2, 2
Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
a. Find the values of x in (-2,2) at which f is not continuous.