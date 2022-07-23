Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
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b.
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
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b.
{Use of Tech} Angle of elevation A small plane, moving at 70 m/s, flies horizontally on a line 400 meters directly above an observer. Let θ be the angle of elevation of the plane (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. Graph dθ/dx as a function of x and determine the point at which θ changes most rapidly.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. d/dx(tan^−1 x) =sec² x
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = √3x; a= 12
The energy (in joules) released by an earthquake of magnitude M is given by the equation E=25,000 ⋅ 101.5M. (This equation can be solved for M to define the magnitude of a given earthquake; it is a refinement of the original Richter scale created by Charles Richter in 1935.)
Compute dE/dM and evaluate it for M=3. What does this derivative mean? (M has no units, so the units of the derivative are J per change in magnitude.)
A differential equation is an equation involving an unknown function and its derivatives. Consider the differential equation y′′(t)+y(t) = 0.
b. Show that y = B cos t satisfies the equation for any constant B.