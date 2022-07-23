{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of a mass on a spring suspended from the ceiling is given by .
a. Graph the displacement function.
{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of a mass on a spring suspended from the ceiling is given by .
a. Graph the displacement function.
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 8 - 2x2; P(0, 8)
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
a. Graph f with a graphing utility.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(s) = 4s³+3s; a= -3, -1
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 1/x; P (1,1)
{Use of Tech} Tree growth Let b represent the base diameter of a conifer tree and let h represent the height of the tree, where b is measured in centimeters and h is measured in meters. Assume the height is related to the base diameter by the function h = 5.67+0.70b+0.0067b².
a. Graph the height function.