Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.2.31a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.31a

31–32. Velocity functions A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air, and its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s(t).
a. For the following functions s(t), find the instantaneous velocity function v(t). (Recall that the velocity function v is the derivative of the position function s.)
s(t)= −16t²+100t

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the position function s(t) given in the problem, which is s(t) = -16t^2 + 100t.
Step 2: Recall that the instantaneous velocity function v(t) is the derivative of the position function s(t) with respect to time t.
Step 3: Differentiate the position function s(t) = -16t^2 + 100t with respect to t. Use the power rule for differentiation, which states that the derivative of t^n is n*t^(n-1).
Step 4: Apply the power rule to each term in s(t). The derivative of -16t^2 is -32t, and the derivative of 100t is 100.
Step 5: Combine the derivatives to find the velocity function v(t). Therefore, v(t) = -32t + 100.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. In the context of motion, the derivative of the position function s(t) gives the instantaneous velocity v(t). This concept is fundamental in calculus as it provides a way to analyze rates of change.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Instantaneous Velocity

Instantaneous velocity refers to the velocity of an object at a specific moment in time. It is calculated as the derivative of the position function with respect to time. For the given position function s(t), finding v(t) involves applying differentiation to determine how fast the projectile is moving at any time t.
Recommended video:
06:29
Derivatives Applied To Velocity

Quadratic Functions

A quadratic function is a polynomial function of degree two, typically expressed in the form s(t) = at² + bt + c. In this case, the position function s(t) = -16t² + 100t is a quadratic function, where the coefficients determine the shape of the parabola. Understanding the properties of quadratic functions is essential for analyzing projectile motion.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of a mass on a spring suspended from the ceiling is given by y=10et2cos(πt8)y=10e^{-\(\frac{t}{2}\)}\(\cos\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi t}{8}\]\right\)).

a. Graph the displacement function. 

285
views
Textbook Question

Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = 8 - 2x2; P(0, 8)

199
views
Textbook Question

62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'

a. Graph f with a graphing utility.

f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]

221
views
Textbook Question

21–30. Derivatives

a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.

f(s) = 4s³+3s; a= -3, -1

233
views
Textbook Question

Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = 1/x; P (1,1)

201
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Tree growth Let b represent the base diameter of a conifer tree and let h represent the height of the tree, where b is measured in centimeters and h is measured in meters. Assume the height is related to the base diameter by the function h = 5.67+0.70b+0.0067b².

a. Graph the height function.

273
views