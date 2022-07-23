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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.1.22a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.1.22a

Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -7x; P(-1,7)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of the derivative as the slope of the tangent line at a point. The derivative of a function \( f(x) \) at a point \( x = a \) is given by \( f'(a) = \lim_{h \to 0} \frac{f(a+h) - f(a)}{h} \).
Step 2: Identify the function \( f(x) = -7x \) and the point \( P(-1, 7) \). Here, \( a = -1 \) and \( f(a) = 7 \).
Step 3: Substitute \( f(x) = -7x \) into the derivative definition: \( f'(a) = \lim_{h \to 0} \frac{f(-1+h) - f(-1)}{h} \).
Step 4: Calculate \( f(-1+h) \) and \( f(-1) \). Since \( f(x) = -7x \), we have \( f(-1+h) = -7(-1+h) = 7 - 7h \) and \( f(-1) = -7(-1) = 7 \).
Step 5: Substitute these values into the limit expression: \( f'(a) = \lim_{h \to 0} \frac{(7 - 7h) - 7}{h} \). Simplify the expression and evaluate the limit to find the slope of the tangent line.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that point, which is crucial for understanding how the function behaves locally.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point quantifies how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. In this context, finding the derivative of f(x) = -7x will provide the slope of the tangent line at point P.
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Derivatives

Point-Slope Form

The point-slope form of a linear equation is used to express the equation of a line given a point on the line and its slope. It is written as y - y1 = m(x - x1), where (x1, y1) is a point on the line and m is the slope. This form is useful for constructing the equation of the tangent line once the slope is determined.
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Guided course
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Slope-Intercept Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>

a. Find equations of all lines tangent to the curve at the given value of x.

4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)

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Textbook Question

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.

a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.

³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)

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Textbook Question

A woman attached to a bungee cord jumps from a bridge that is 30 m above a river. Her height in meters above the river t seconds after the jump is y(t) = 15(1+e-t cos t), for t ≥ 0.

Determine her velocity at t = 1 and t = 3. 

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Textbook Question

Comparing velocities Two stones are thrown vertically upward, each with an initial velocity of 48 ft/s at time t=0. One stone is thrown from the edge of a bridge that is 32 feet above the ground, and the other stone is thrown from ground level. The height above the ground of the stone thrown from the bridge after t seconds is f(t) = − 16t²+48t+32. and the height of the stone thrown from the ground after t seconds is g(t) = −16t²+48t.

a. Show that the stones reach their high points at the same time.

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Textbook Question

Derivatives and tangent lines

a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).

f(x) = √3x; a= 12

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Textbook Question

Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = 2/√x; P(4,1)

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