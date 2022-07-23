Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In √x⁴+x²
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In √x⁴+x²
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim h🠂0) (2+h)⁴-16 / h
47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x)=tan x; (1,π/4)
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
h(x) = √x (√x-x³/²)
Continuity of a piecewise function Let g(x) = <matrix 2x1> For what values of a is g continuous?
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = 4 log₃(x²−1)