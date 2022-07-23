Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = e^-x sin x
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Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = e^-x sin x
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x^In x
27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
f(x) = In(sec⁴x tan² x)
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/2 cos x/x−π/2
Find d²/dx² (sin x + cos x).