Textbook Question
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (x−1)(2x²-1) / (x³-1)
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Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (x−1)(2x²-1) / (x³-1)
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = e^-x sin x
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x^In x
At all times, the length of the long leg of a right triangle is 3 times the length x of the short leg of the triangle. If the area of the triangle changes with respect to time t, find equations relating the area A to x and dA/dt to dx/dt.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
f(x) = In(sec⁴x tan² x)
Find d²/dx² (sin x + cos x).