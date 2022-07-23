13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
If two opposite sides of a rectangle increase in length, how must the other two opposite sides change if the area of the rectangle is to remain constant?
A woman attached to a bungee cord jumps from a bridge that is 30 m above a river. Her height in meters above the river t seconds after the jump is y(t) = 15(1+e-t cos t), for t ≥ 0.
Determine her velocity at t = 1 and t = 3.
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -7x; P(-1,7)
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = √3x; a= 12
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 2/√x; P(4,1)