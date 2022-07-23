Surface area of a cone The lateral surface area of a cone of radius r and height h (the surface area excluding the base) is A = πr√r²+h².
a. Find dr/dh for a cone with a lateral surface area of A=1500π.
Surface area of a cone The lateral surface area of a cone of radius r and height h (the surface area excluding the base) is A = πr√r²+h².
a. Find dr/dh for a cone with a lateral surface area of A=1500π.
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 8 - 2x2; P(0, 8)
Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.
a. Find db/da for a torus with a volume of 64π².
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)
{Use of Tech} Tree growth Let b represent the base diameter of a conifer tree and let h represent the height of the tree, where b is measured in centimeters and h is measured in meters. Assume the height is related to the base diameter by the function h = 5.67+0.70b+0.0067b².
a. Graph the height function.
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)