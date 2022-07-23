Textbook Question
72–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to each of the following curves at the given point.
y = 3x³+ sin x; (0, 0)
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72–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to each of the following curves at the given point.
y = 3x³+ sin x; (0, 0)
Evaluate d/dx(x sec^−1 x) |x = 2 /√3.
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = e^tan x (tan x−1)
Higher-order derivatives Find and simplify y''.
y = 2^x x
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 5t² sin t
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = ln |sec 3x|