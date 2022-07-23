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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.5.75b
Chapter 3, Problem 3.5.75b

Use a graphing utility to plot the curve and the tangent line.
y = cos x / 1−cos x; x = π/3

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the function y = \( \frac{\cos x}{1 - \cos x} \). This is a rational function where the numerator is \( \cos x \) and the denominator is \( 1 - \cos x \).
Next, find the derivative of the function to determine the slope of the tangent line at \( x = \frac{\pi}{3} \). Use the quotient rule: \( \frac{d}{dx} \left( \frac{u}{v} \right) = \frac{u'v - uv'}{v^2} \), where \( u = \cos x \) and \( v = 1 - \cos x \).
Calculate \( u' \) and \( v' \). For \( u = \cos x \), \( u' = -\sin x \). For \( v = 1 - \cos x \), \( v' = \sin x \). Substitute these into the quotient rule formula.
Evaluate the derivative at \( x = \frac{\pi}{3} \) to find the slope of the tangent line. Substitute \( x = \frac{\pi}{3} \) into the derivative expression you obtained.
Finally, use the point-slope form of the equation of a line, \( y - y_1 = m(x - x_1) \), where \( m \) is the slope found in the previous step, and \( (x_1, y_1) \) is the point on the curve at \( x = \frac{\pi}{3} \). Plot the curve and the tangent line using a graphing utility.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point and has the same slope as the curve at that point. It represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that specific location. To find the equation of the tangent line, one typically needs the derivative of the function evaluated at the point of tangency.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. In practical terms, the derivative provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any given point, which is essential for analyzing the behavior of the function.
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Derivatives

Graphing Utility

A graphing utility is a software tool or calculator that allows users to visualize mathematical functions and their properties. It can plot curves, compute derivatives, and display tangent lines, making it easier to analyze complex functions. Using a graphing utility helps in understanding the relationship between a function and its tangent line, especially at specific points like x = π/3.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'

b. Compute and graph f'.

f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]

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Textbook Question

79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines

b. Graph the tangent and normal lines on the given graph.

x⁴ = 2x²+2y²; (x0, y0)=(2, 2) (kampyle of Eudoxus)

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Hours of daylight The number of hours of daylight at any point on Earth fluctuates throughout the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, the shortest day is on the winter solstice and the longest day is on the summer solstice. At 40° north latitude, the length of a day is approximated by D(t) = 12−3 cos (2π(t+10) / 365), where D is measured in hours and 0≤t≤365 is measured in days, with t=0 corresponding to January 1.

b. Find the rate at which the daylight function changes.

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Textbook Question

Surface area of a cone The lateral surface area of a cone of radius r and height h (the surface area excluding the base) is A = πr√r²+h².

b. Evaluate this derivative when r=30 and h=40.

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Textbook Question

62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'

c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.

f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)

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Textbook Question

Vertical tangent lines

b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.

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