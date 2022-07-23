62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
b. Compute and graph f'.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
b. Compute and graph f'.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines
b. Graph the tangent and normal lines on the given graph.
x⁴ = 2x²+2y²; (x0, y0)=(2, 2) (kampyle of Eudoxus)
{Use of Tech} Hours of daylight The number of hours of daylight at any point on Earth fluctuates throughout the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, the shortest day is on the winter solstice and the longest day is on the summer solstice. At 40° north latitude, the length of a day is approximated by D(t) = 12−3 cos (2π(t+10) / 365), where D is measured in hours and 0≤t≤365 is measured in days, with t=0 corresponding to January 1.
b. Find the rate at which the daylight function changes.
Surface area of a cone The lateral surface area of a cone of radius r and height h (the surface area excluding the base) is A = πr√r²+h².
b. Evaluate this derivative when r=30 and h=40.
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
Vertical tangent lines
b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.