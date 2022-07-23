Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin (4x3 + 3x +1)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin (4x3 + 3x +1)
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/ x²; a= 1
A feather dropped on the moon On the moon, a feather will fall to the ground at the same rate as a heavy stone. Suppose a feather is dropped from a height of 40 m above the surface of the moon. Its height (in meters) above the ground after t seconds is s = 40−0.8t². Determine the velocity and acceleration of the feather the moment it strikes the surface of the moon.
Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at (a, f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = √x+2; a=7
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = √3x+1; a=8
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = csc (t2 + t)