Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f(x) = x / x+6 at the point (3, 1/3) and at (-2, -1/2).
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cot x / (1 + csc x)
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Key Concepts
Derivative
Quotient Rule
Trigonometric Functions and Their Derivatives
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
f (x) = (sin x)^In x; a = π/2
Higher-order derivatives Find f′(x),f′′(x), and f′′′(x).
f(x) = 1/x
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (x+1)^3/2(x-4)^5/2 / (5x+3)^2/3
A ship leaves port traveling southwest at a rate of 12 mi/hr. At noon, the ship reaches its closest approach to a radar station, which is on the shore 1.5 mi from the port. If the ship maintains its speed and course, what is the rate of change of the tracking angle θ between the radar station and the ship at 1:30 P.M. (see figure)? (Hint: Use the Law of Sines.) <IMAGE>
Calculator limits Use a calculator to approximate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 e^3x-1 / x