49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
f (x) = (sin x)^In x; a = π/2
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
f (x) = (sin x)^In x; a = π/2
Higher-order derivatives Find f′(x),f′′(x), and f′′′(x).
f(x) = 1/x
Given that f'(3) = 6 and g'(3) = -2 find (f+g)'(3).
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cot x / (1 + csc x)
A ship leaves port traveling southwest at a rate of 12 mi/hr. At noon, the ship reaches its closest approach to a radar station, which is on the shore 1.5 mi from the port. If the ship maintains its speed and course, what is the rate of change of the tracking angle θ between the radar station and the ship at 1:30 P.M. (see figure)? (Hint: Use the Law of Sines.) <IMAGE>
Calculator limits Use a calculator to approximate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 e^3x-1 / x