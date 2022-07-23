45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Verify that the given point lies on the curve.
x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = √2x+1; a= 4
Tracking a dive A biologist standing at the bottom of an 80-foot vertical cliff watches a peregrine falcon dive from the top of the cliff at a 45° angle from the horizontal (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Express the angle of elevation θ from the biologist to the falcon as a function of the height h of the bird above the ground. (Hint: The vertical distance between the top of the cliff and the falcon is 80−h.)
Airline travel The following figure shows the position function of an airliner on an out-and-back trip from Seattle to Minneapolis, where s = f(t) is the number of ground miles from Seattle t hours after take-off at 6:00 A.M. The plane returns to Seattle 8.5 hours later at 2:30 P.M. <IMAGE>
a. Calculate the average velocity of the airliner during the first 1.5 hours of the trip (0 ≤ t ≤ 1.5).
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
a. Find an equation relating dV/dt to dr/dt.
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
sin y = 5x⁴−5; (1, π)