Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = x / e3x
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = x / e3x
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not differentiable.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin(sin(ex))
{Use of Tech} A different interpretation of marginal cost Suppose a large company makes 25,000 gadgets per year in batches of x items at a time. After analyzing setup costs to produce each batch and taking into account storage costs, planners have determined that the total cost C(x) of producing 25,000 gadgets in batches of x items at a time is given by C(x) = 1,250,000+125,000,000 / x + 1.5x.
a. Determine the marginal cost and average cost functions. Graph and interpret these functions.
The position (in meters) of a marble, given an initial velocity and rolling up a long incline, is given by s = 100t / t+1, where t is measured in seconds and s=0 is the starting point.
b. Find the velocity function for the marble.
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
a. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not continuous.