Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = x / e3x
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = x / e3x
An angler hooks a trout and begins turning her circular reel at 1.5 rev/s. Assume the radius of the reel (and the fishing line on it) is 2 inches.
a. Let R equal the number of revolutions the angler has turned her reel and suppose L is the amount of line that she has reeled in. Find an equation for L as a function of R.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin(sin(ex))
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
f(w) = w³-w/w
The position (in meters) of a marble, given an initial velocity and rolling up a long incline, is given by s = 100t / t+1, where t is measured in seconds and s=0 is the starting point.
b. Find the velocity function for the marble.
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
a. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not continuous.