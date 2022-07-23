Reproduce the graph of f and then plot a graph of f' on the same axes. <IMAGE>
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = x / e3x
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Key Concepts
Derivative
Quotient Rule
Exponential Functions
An angler hooks a trout and begins turning her circular reel at 1.5 rev/s. Assume the radius of the reel (and the fishing line on it) is 2 inches.
a. Let R equal the number of revolutions the angler has turned her reel and suppose L is the amount of line that she has reeled in. Find an equation for L as a function of R.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin(sin(ex))
{Use of Tech} A different interpretation of marginal cost Suppose a large company makes 25,000 gadgets per year in batches of x items at a time. After analyzing setup costs to produce each batch and taking into account storage costs, planners have determined that the total cost C(x) of producing 25,000 gadgets in batches of x items at a time is given by C(x) = 1,250,000+125,000,000 / x + 1.5x.
a. Determine the marginal cost and average cost functions. Graph and interpret these functions.
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
f(w) = w³-w/w
The position (in meters) of a marble, given an initial velocity and rolling up a long incline, is given by s = 100t / t+1, where t is measured in seconds and s=0 is the starting point.
b. Find the velocity function for the marble.