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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 50
Chapter 3, Problem 50

Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = x / e3x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function g(x) = \(\frac{x}{e^{3x}\)} as a quotient of two functions, where the numerator is f(x) = x and the denominator is h(x) = e^{3x}.
Step 2: Recall the Quotient Rule for derivatives, which states that if you have a function g(x) = \(\frac{f(x)}{h(x)}\), then its derivative g'(x) is given by \(\frac{f'(x)h(x) - f(x)h'(x)}{(h(x))^2}\).
Step 3: Calculate the derivative of the numerator, f'(x). Since f(x) = x, its derivative is f'(x) = 1.
Step 4: Calculate the derivative of the denominator, h'(x). Since h(x) = e^{3x}, use the chain rule to find h'(x) = 3e^{3x}.
Step 5: Substitute f(x), f'(x), h(x), and h'(x) into the Quotient Rule formula to find g'(x) = \(\frac{1 \cdot e^{3x}\) - x \(\cdot\) 3e^{3x}}{(e^{3x})^2}.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. Derivatives are fundamental in calculus for understanding rates of change and are used in various applications, including optimization and motion analysis.
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Quotient Rule

The quotient rule is a formula used to find the derivative of a function that is the quotient of two other functions. If you have a function g(x) = u(x) / v(x), the derivative g'(x) is given by (u'v - uv') / v², where u' and v' are the derivatives of u and v, respectively. This rule is essential when differentiating functions that are expressed as fractions.
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Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a * e^(bx), where e is Euler's number (approximately 2.71828), and a and b are constants. The derivative of an exponential function is unique because it is proportional to the function itself, meaning that d/dx(e^(bx)) = b * e^(bx). Understanding how to differentiate exponential functions is crucial when they appear in more complex expressions.
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Related Practice
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Reproduce the graph of f and then plot a graph of f' on the same axes. <IMAGE>

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An angler hooks a trout and begins turning her circular reel at 1.5 rev/s. Assume the radius of the reel (and the fishing line on it) is 2 inches.

a. Let R equal the number of revolutions the angler has turned her reel and suppose L is the amount of line that she has reeled in. Find an equation for L as a function of R.

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Textbook Question

Calculate the derivative of the following functions.

y = sin(sin(ex))

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a. Determine the marginal cost and average cost functions. Graph and interpret these functions.

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Textbook Question

Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers. 

f(w) = w³-w/w

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Textbook Question

The position (in meters) of a marble, given an initial velocity and rolling up a long incline, is given by s = 100t / t+1, where t is measured in seconds and s=0 is the starting point.

b. Find the velocity function for the marble.

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