Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (tan 7x) / (sin x)
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (tan 7x) / (sin x)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = (cos x) In cos²x
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
h(x) = √x (√x-x³/²)
Continuity of a piecewise function Let g(x) = <matrix 2x1> For what values of a is g continuous?
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
x = y²
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = 4 log₃(x²−1)