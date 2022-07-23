Change of Base Formula

The change of base formula allows us to convert logarithms from one base to another, which can be particularly useful in calculus. For instance, logₐ(b) can be expressed as logₓ(b) / logₓ(a) for any positive x. This is helpful when differentiating logarithmic functions with bases other than e or 10, as it enables the use of natural logarithms, which have simpler derivatives.