Chain Rule

The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of a composite function. If a function y is defined as a function of u, which is itself a function of x, the chain rule states that the derivative of y with respect to x is the product of the derivative of y with respect to u and the derivative of u with respect to x. This is essential for differentiating functions like y = (1 + 2 tan u)^(4.5), where the inner function (1 + 2 tan u) is raised to a power.