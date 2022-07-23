Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = x / e3x
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
g(x) = x / e3x
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (1 + 2 tan u)4.5
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
f(x) = (√x+1)(√x-1)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (2x6 - 3x3 + 3)25
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
f(w) = w³-w/w
The position (in meters) of a marble, given an initial velocity and rolling up a long incline, is given by s = 100t / t+1, where t is measured in seconds and s=0 is the starting point.
b. Find the velocity function for the marble.