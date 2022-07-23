Chain Rule

The Chain Rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y is composed of two functions u and v, then the derivative of y with respect to x can be found by multiplying the derivative of y with respect to u by the derivative of u with respect to x. This rule is essential for evaluating derivatives of functions like f(x) = sin(tan<sup>-1</sup>(ln x)), where multiple functions are nested.