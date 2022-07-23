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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.38
Chapter 3, Problem 3.38

9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (v / v+1)^4/3

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1
Step 1: Identify the function y = \(\left\)(\(\frac{v}{v+1}\)\(\right\))^{\(\frac{4}{3}\)} and recognize that it is a composite function, which suggests the use of the chain rule for differentiation.
Step 2: Apply the chain rule. The chain rule states that if you have a composite function y = f(g(v)), then the derivative y' = f'(g(v)) \(\cdot\) g'(v). Here, let u = \(\frac{v}{v+1}\), so y = u^{\(\frac{4}{3}\)}.
Step 3: Differentiate the outer function with respect to u. The derivative of u^{\(\frac{4}{3}\)} with respect to u is \(\frac{4}{3}\)u^{\(\frac{1}{3}\)}.
Step 4: Differentiate the inner function u = \(\frac{v}{v+1}\) with respect to v. Use the quotient rule: if u = \(\frac{a}{b}\), then u' = \(\frac{a'b - ab'}{b^2}\). Here, a = v and b = v+1, so a' = 1 and b' = 1.
Step 5: Combine the results from Steps 3 and 4 using the chain rule. Multiply the derivative of the outer function by the derivative of the inner function to find y'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiation

Differentiation is a fundamental concept in calculus that involves finding the derivative of a function. The derivative represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. In this case, we need to apply differentiation rules to the given function y to find y'.
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Chain Rule

The Chain Rule is a technique used in differentiation when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function multiplied by the derivative of the inner function. This rule will be essential for differentiating the function y = (v / (v + 1))^(4/3) since it involves a power and a quotient.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Quotient Rule

The Quotient Rule is a specific rule for differentiating functions that are expressed as the ratio of two other functions. It states that if you have a function in the form of f(v) = g(v) / h(v), the derivative f'(v) is given by (g'(v)h(v) - g(v)h'(v)) / (h(v))^2. This rule will be necessary to differentiate the function y, which is a quotient of two expressions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.

f(x) = 1/2x+8; (10,4)

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Textbook Question

73–78. {Use of Tech} Normal lines A normal line at a point P on a curve passes through P and is perpendicular to the line tangent to the curve at P (see figure). Use the following equations and graphs to determine an equation of the normal line at the given point. Illustrate your work by graphing the curve with the normal line. <IMAGE>


Exercise 46

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.

f(x) = sin(tan-1 (ln x))

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Textbook Question

Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.

g(w) = √w+w / √w-w

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Textbook Question

Consider the line f(x)=mx+b, where m and b are constants. Show that f′(x)=m for all x. Interpret this result.

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Textbook Question

Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of y = tan^−1 x at x= −2.

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