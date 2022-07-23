47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x) = 1/2x+8; (10,4)
47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x) = 1/2x+8; (10,4)
73–78. {Use of Tech} Normal lines A normal line at a point P on a curve passes through P and is perpendicular to the line tangent to the curve at P (see figure). Use the following equations and graphs to determine an equation of the normal line at the given point. Illustrate your work by graphing the curve with the normal line. <IMAGE>
Exercise 46
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin(tan-1 (ln x))
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(w) = √w+w / √w-w
Consider the line f(x)=mx+b, where m and b are constants. Show that f′(x)=m for all x. Interpret this result.
Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of y = tan^−1 x at x= −2.