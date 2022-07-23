Quotient Rule

The Quotient Rule is a specific rule for differentiating functions that are expressed as the ratio of two other functions. It states that if you have a function in the form of f(v) = g(v) / h(v), the derivative f'(v) is given by (g'(v)h(v) - g(v)h'(v)) / (h(v))^2. This rule will be necessary to differentiate the function y, which is a quotient of two expressions.