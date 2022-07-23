Using identities Use the identity sin 2x=2 sin x cos x sin 2 to find d/dx (sin 2x). Then use the identity cos 2x = cos² x−sin² x to express the derivative of sin 2x in terms of cos 2x.
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = x /x+1
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Key Concepts
Derivatives
Quotient Rule
Simplification of Derivatives
Orthogonal trajectories Two curves are orthogonal to each other if their tangent lines are perpendicular at each point of intersection (recall that two lines are perpendicular to each other if their slopes are negative reciprocals). A family of curves forms orthogonal trajectories with another family of curves if each curve in one family is orthogonal to each curve in the other family. For example, the parabolas y = cx² form orthogonal trajectories with the family of ellipses x²+2y² = k, where c and k are constants (see figure).
Find dy/dx for each equation of the following pairs. Use the derivatives to explain why the families of curves form orthogonal trajectories. <IMAGE>
y = cx²; x²+2y² = k, where c and k are constants
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = 10^x(In 10^x-1)
27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(t) = t⁵/³e^t
Find y'' for the following functions.
y = ex sin x