Textbook Question
27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
√x⁴+y² = 5x+2y³
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27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
√x⁴+y² = 5x+2y³
Using identities Use the identity sin 2x=2 sin x cos x sin 2 to find d/dx (sin 2x). Then use the identity cos 2x = cos² x−sin² x to express the derivative of sin 2x in terms of cos 2x.
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = x /x+1
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = 10^x(In 10^x-1)
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(t) = t⁵/³e^t
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
f(x) = In(3x + 1)⁴