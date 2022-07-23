27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
√x⁴+y² = 5x+2y³
27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
√x⁴+y² = 5x+2y³
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = x /x+1
Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.
Graph the following curves and determine the location of any vertical tangent lines.
a. x²+y² = 9
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(t) = t⁵/³e^t
Find y'' for the following functions.
y = ex sin x
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
f(x) = In(3x + 1)⁴