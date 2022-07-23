Textbook Question
A spherical snowball melts at a rate proportional to its surface area. Show that the rate of change of the radius is constant. (Hint: Surface area=4πr².)
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A spherical snowball melts at a rate proportional to its surface area. Show that the rate of change of the radius is constant. (Hint: Surface area=4πr².)
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In (x³+1)^π
67–78. Derivatives of inverse functions Consider the following functions (on the given interval, if specified). Find the derivative of the inverse function.
f(x) = e^3x+1
Simplify the expression e^xln(x²+1).
Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sec−1(ex); (ln 2,π/3)
23–51. Calculating derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = a sin x + b cos x/a sin x - b cos x; a and b are nonzero constants