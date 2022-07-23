49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
f (x) = (sin x)^In x; a = π/2
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
f (x) = (sin x)^In x; a = π/2
Higher-order derivatives Find f′(x),f′′(x), and f′′′(x).
f(x) = 1/x
Given that f'(3) = 6 and g'(3) = -2 find (f+g)'(3).
Given that f(1)=2 and f′(1)=2 , find the slope of the curve y=xf(x) at the point (1, 2).
Parabolic motion An arrow is shot into the air and moves along the parabolic path y=x(50−x) (see figure). The horizontal component of velocity is always 30 ft/s. What is the vertical component of velocity when (a) x=10 and (b) x=40? <IMAGE>
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim x🠂1) 3x²+4x-7 / x-1