Given that f'(3) = 6 and g'(3) = -2 find (f+g)'(3).
Given that f(1)=2 and f′(1)=2 , find the slope of the curve y=xf(x) at the point (1, 2).
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Key Concepts
Product Rule
Derivative
Evaluating Derivatives at a Point
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
s(t) = 4√t - 1/4t⁴+t+1
Parabolic motion An arrow is shot into the air and moves along the parabolic path y=x(50−x) (see figure). The horizontal component of velocity is always 30 ft/s. What is the vertical component of velocity when (a) x=10 and (b) x=40? <IMAGE>
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim x🠂1) 3x²+4x-7 / x-1
Two boats leave a port at the same time, one traveling west at 20 mi/hr and the other traveling southwest ( 45° south of west) at 15 mi/hr. After 30 minutes, how far apart are the boats and at what rate is the distance between them changing? (Hint: Use the Law of Cosines.)
73–78. {Use of Tech} Normal lines A normal line at a point P on a curve passes through P and is perpendicular to the line tangent to the curve at P (see figure). Use the following equations and graphs to determine an equation of the normal line at the given point. Illustrate your work by graphing the curve with the normal line. <IMAGE>
Exercise 48