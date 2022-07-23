Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f(x) = x / x+6 at the point (3, 1/3) and at (-2, -1/2).
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Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f(x) = x / x+6 at the point (3, 1/3) and at (-2, -1/2).
Higher-order derivatives Find f′(x),f′′(x), and f′′′(x).
f(x) = 1/x
Given that f'(3) = 6 and g'(3) = -2 find (f+g)'(3).
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
s(t) = 4√t - 1/4t⁴+t+1
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cot x / (1 + csc x)
Calculator limits Use a calculator to approximate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 e^3x-1 / x