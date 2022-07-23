Textbook Question
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = e^sin x+2x+1
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9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = e^sin x+2x+1
Evaluate and simplify y'.
xy⁴+x⁴y=1
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (sin x / cos x+1)^1/3
Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
y =√x³+x−1 at y=3
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
c. d/dx ((f(x) / g(x)) |x=3
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
b. d/dx ((f(x) / g(x)) |x=