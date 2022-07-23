Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.R.87
Chapter 3, Problem 3.R.87

Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
y =√x³+x−1 at y=3

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that if y = f(x), then the inverse function is x = f^(-1)(y). The derivative of the inverse function at a point y = a is given by the formula: (f^(-1))'(a) = 1 / f'(x), where x is such that f(x) = a.
Given the function y = √(x³ + x − 1), we need to find the value of x such that y = 3. This means solving the equation √(x³ + x − 1) = 3 for x.
Square both sides of the equation to eliminate the square root: (x³ + x − 1) = 9. Simplify this to x³ + x − 10 = 0. Solve this equation to find the value of x.
Once you have the value of x, compute the derivative of the original function y = √(x³ + x − 1) with respect to x. Use the chain rule: if y = u^(1/2), then dy/dx = (1/2)u^(-1/2) * du/dx, where u = x³ + x − 1.
Finally, evaluate the derivative at the found x value and use the formula for the derivative of the inverse: (f^(-1))'(3) = 1 / f'(x). This will give you the derivative of the inverse function at y = 3.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Function Theorem

The Inverse Function Theorem states that if a function is continuous and differentiable, and its derivative is non-zero at a point, then the function has a locally defined inverse around that point. The derivative of the inverse function at a point can be found using the formula: (dy/dx)⁻¹ = 1/(dy/dx) evaluated at the corresponding point.
Recommended video:
4:49
Inverse Cosine

Derivative of a Function

The derivative of a function measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. For the function y = √(x³ + x - 1), finding the derivative involves applying rules of differentiation such as the power rule and the chain rule.
Recommended video:
06:30
Derivatives of Other Trig Functions

Evaluating Derivatives at Specific Points

To evaluate the derivative at a specific point, one must first find the derivative function and then substitute the x-value that corresponds to the given y-value. In this case, we need to determine the x-value for which y = 3, and then use that x-value to compute the derivative, which will help in finding the derivative of the inverse function at that point.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.


y = e^sin x+2x+1

350
views
Textbook Question

9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.


y = x²+2x tan^−1(cot x)

177
views
Textbook Question

Higher-order derivatives Find and simplify y''.

y = 2^x x

223
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate and simplify y'.

y = (3x+5)¹⁰ √x²+5 / (x³+1)⁵⁰

257
views
Textbook Question

A jet flying at 450 mi/hr and traveling in a straight line at a constant elevation of 500 ft passes directly over a spectator at an air show. How quickly is the angle of elevation (between the ground and the line from the spectator to the jet) changing 2 seconds later? 

215
views
Textbook Question

9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.


y = (sin x / cos x+1)^1/3

274
views