Textbook Question
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = e^sin x+2x+1
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9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = e^sin x+2x+1
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = x²+2x tan^−1(cot x)
Higher-order derivatives Find and simplify y''.
y = 2^x x
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (3x+5)¹⁰ √x²+5 / (x³+1)⁵⁰
A jet flying at 450 mi/hr and traveling in a straight line at a constant elevation of 500 ft passes directly over a spectator at an air show. How quickly is the angle of elevation (between the ground and the line from the spectator to the jet) changing 2 seconds later?
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (sin x / cos x+1)^1/3