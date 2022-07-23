Evaluate d/dx(x sec^−1 x) |x = 2 /√3.

Textbook Question
72–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to each of the following curves at the given point.
y = 3x³+ sin x; (0, 0)
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72–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to each of the following curves at the given point.
y = 3x³+ sin x; (0, 0)
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = e^tan x (tan x−1)
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 4u²+u / 8u+1
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
b. d/dx (f(x)g(x)) |x=1
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 5t² sin t
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = ln |sec 3x|