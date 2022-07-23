Evaluate d/dx(x sec^−1 x) |x = 2 /√3.

Product Rule

The product rule is a formula used to find the derivative of the product of two functions. It states that if u(x) and v(x) are two differentiable functions, then the derivative of their product is given by d/dx[u(x)v(x)] = u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). This rule is essential for solving the given problem, as it allows for the differentiation of the product x and sec^−1(x).