Textbook Question
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
f(x) = In(sec⁴x tan² x)
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Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
f(x) = In(sec⁴x tan² x)
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/2 cos x/x−π/2
Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve y = sin x at x = 0.
Find d²/dx² (sin x + cos x).
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(t) = 3t² + 6/t⁷
Find the slope of the curve y=sin-1 x at (1/2, π/6) without calculating the derivative of sin-1 x.