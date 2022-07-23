Quotient Rule

The Quotient Rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate functions that are expressed as the ratio of two other functions. It states that if you have a function f(x) = g(x)/h(x), the derivative f'(x) can be calculated using the formula f'(x) = (g'(x)h(x) - g(x)h'(x)) / (h(x))^2. This rule is essential for verifying derivatives of functions like csc(x), which can be expressed as a quotient.